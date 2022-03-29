Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

NYSE:PSPC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.