PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s investment plan will help it expand renewable-generation capacity and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. PPL is also focusing on infrastructure projects to strengthen generation, transmission and distribution lines. The divestiture of a U.K. utility will help it focus on core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet near-term debt obligations. Shares of PPL Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past month. Yet, PPL’s Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for the transmission projects. Further, dependence on its subsidiaries, any delay in projects and failure to fully recover project costs can dent finances. Unplanned outages might affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Interest rate hike in 2022 can further increase the capital servicing costs and impact margins.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

