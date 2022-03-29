PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. TD Securities raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.04.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$12.51 and a 1-year high of C$17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

