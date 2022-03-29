Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$62.50 to C$115.00. The stock traded as high as $71.66 and last traded at $71.66, with a volume of 5411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $977.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

