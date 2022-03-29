Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$107.48 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$100.41 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$115.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.82.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.38.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

