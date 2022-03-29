PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$8.25 at CIBC

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

