Project Inverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $512,164.41 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $512,164.41 and $241,458.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.68 or 0.07072043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.46 or 0.99973530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,507,302 coins and its circulating supply is 35,942,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

