ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Down 52.6% in March

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74.

