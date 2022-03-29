Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Lowered to €76.00 at Barclays

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €115.90 ($127.36) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PROSY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investec downgraded Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prosus from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.85.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Prosus has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

