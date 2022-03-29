Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PROV stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

