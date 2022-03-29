PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

