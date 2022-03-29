PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will announce ($1.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the lowest is ($2.11). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.83) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.92. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

