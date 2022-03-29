Pundi X NEM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,144.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $2,144.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.10 or 0.07147906 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,363.85 or 0.99688475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046581 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

