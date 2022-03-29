Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

