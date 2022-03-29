Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 165,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
