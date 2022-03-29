Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 165,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.