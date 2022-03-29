PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp reported earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom line improved year over year. Results gained from brand strength, strong international business and robust pricing actions. Robust e-commerce sales continued to aid the results. Lower promotions and higher sales mix boosted margins, which are likely to persist. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view. However, shares of PVH Corp has lagged the industry in a year. Higher costs, drab North America unit’s performance and COVID-related headwinds have been threats. PVH Corp expects uncertainty related to COVID-19 along with higher freight and logistics cost to remain headwinds. The North America unit is expected to remain drab as international tourism is not likely to return to growth in fiscal 2021.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.27. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

