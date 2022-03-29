Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,532,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

