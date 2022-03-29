Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,076,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

