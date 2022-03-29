Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.