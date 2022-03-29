Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

LECO opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $119.62 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.