Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By Wedbush

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

