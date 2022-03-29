Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,710 shares of company stock worth $38,529,393. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

