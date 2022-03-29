Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.80. The stock has a market cap of C$38.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

