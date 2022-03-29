QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Brokerages expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) to post $589.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.00 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QIAGEN.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of QGEN opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.29. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

