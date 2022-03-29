Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Up 165.1% in March

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLI opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.