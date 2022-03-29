Qin Zhou Buys 20,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Qin Zhou purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qin Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Qin Zhou bought 570 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,067.30.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. 132,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $415.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 211.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

