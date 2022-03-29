QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $499,071.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 13% against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.80 or 0.07202399 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.44 or 0.99789528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054554 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.