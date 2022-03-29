QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to announce $10.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.52 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $42.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.87 billion to $43.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $48.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. City State Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.45 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $177.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

