Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $3.28. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $9.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.60. 8,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

