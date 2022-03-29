QuickX Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,868.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $22,868.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

