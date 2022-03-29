Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 929.3% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,836 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 204.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 808,100 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 56,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,503. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

