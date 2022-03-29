Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.