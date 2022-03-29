Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Rapid7 posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,808 shares of company stock worth $6,711,164. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 289,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,634. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

