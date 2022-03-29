RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

