Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $319.43 million and approximately $71.33 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00007103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.28 or 0.07186468 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,862.16 or 1.00038369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,996,549 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.