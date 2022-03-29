Raymond James Boosts SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $175.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 853,416 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,377,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after buying an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.