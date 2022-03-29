Raymond James Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPZ. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.46.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$20.52 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 93.27.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.27%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.36%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

