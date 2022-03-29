RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.52. RealReal shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 24,637 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James cut their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $735.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.52.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

