Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New Relic (NEWR)

3/29/2022 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/24/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/11/2022 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/2/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/9/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $131.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $58,129,000. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after acquiring an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,552,000 after acquiring an additional 309,070 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

