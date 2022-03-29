Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA):

3/28/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – HCA Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/20/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2022 – HCA Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/5/2022 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $302.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $320.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.21 and a twelve month high of $272.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after acquiring an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

