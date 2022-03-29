Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RBGPF traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 3,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $96.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

