RED (RED) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,630.00

RED (RED) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $607,429.17 and $11,630.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00273086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001355 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.