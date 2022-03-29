RedFOX Labs (RFOX) One Day Volume Hits $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.50 or 0.00409781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00093579 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103459 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.