Reed’s (REED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Reed’s to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REED opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

Get Reed's alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 88.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Reed’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.