Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

RLMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.11.

RLMD stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

