Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $26.74. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.
The firm has a market cap of $692.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
