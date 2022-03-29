Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $26.74. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 155 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

The firm has a market cap of $692.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

