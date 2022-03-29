Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.38 ($41.08).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday.

Renault stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €23.04 ($25.32). 1,975,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.91 and a 200 day moving average of €30.75. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

