Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of PSTG opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pure Storage by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,416,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

