Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.25.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

