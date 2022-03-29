Reviewing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) & China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. China Life Insurance pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Jackson Financial and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A China Life Insurance 6.41% 11.13% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and China Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.49 $3.18 billion N/A N/A China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.34 $7.89 billion $1.41 5.43

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of China Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jackson Financial and China Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.31%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats Jackson Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products. It is also involved in the third-party asset management, annuity funds, fund management, investment management, pension security, occupational pension, reinsurance, and health management businesses. China Life Insurance Company Limited sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

